 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Keith Smith on the NBA Playoffs and Keeping the Celtics Together Long-Term

Plus, Brian and Jamie chat about Eliot Wolf’s QB philosophy, the passing of Larry Lucchino, and the NCAA basketball tournament

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images


Brian chats with Spotrac’s Keith Smith about the Celtics as they gear up for the playoffs, how the front office can possibly keep the team together as players reach the ends of their contracts, a look ahead at the Eastern Conference postseason picture, and more (0:30). Then, Brian and Jamie chat about Eliot Wolf’s QB philosophy, the passing of Larry Lucchino, and the NCAA basketball tournaments (56:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or, send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Keith Smith
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Painter and Purdue in the Final Four, Yankees Starting Hot, and Betaches

The guys also talk about Caitlin Clark’s dominant NCAA run

By Cousin Sal Iacono
Play

‘Shot Caller’ With Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan

Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Ryan to rewatch the 2017 crime thriller ‘Shot Caller,’ starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lake Bell, and Jon Bernthal

By Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan

The Dangerous Mavs, Inconsistent Suns, and Uncertainty Surrounding the Knicks. Plus: Is Joel Embiid Close to Returning?

The guys also get into which prospects’ draft stock rose and fell over this weekend’s Elite Eight games

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Iowa Owns the Night! Plus, Dan Hurley’s Rise and the Luka Playoff Fear Factor With P.J. Carlesimo.

Russillo shares why Iowa-LSU dominated the sports world, and P.J. Carlesimo joins the pod to discuss Dan Hurley’s edge, explain the differences between coaching in college and the pros, and preview the NBA playoffs

By Ryen Russillo

Trump’s Mail-in Voting Conspiracies Could Cost Him

Tara is joined by CNN political commentator David Urban to discuss the religious revival surrounding Donald Trump, the state of conservative politics in Pennsylvania, and more

By Tara Palmeri

An Important Conversation With Big E About Mental Health, Loss, and the Bray Wyatt Film. Plus, Dip and Peter Recap ‘Raw.’

Plus, Rosenberg and Dip dig into some mailbag questions

By Peter Rosenberg