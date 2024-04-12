 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Right the Ship, Yankees With Another Series Win, and Sean Fennessey on the Knicks’ Playoff Hopes

JJ also gets into some NHL talk, discussing the Islanders’ latest win

By John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey
New York Mets v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


(2:29) — KNICKS: The Knicks rout the Celtics and put themselves in a prime position to secure a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference.
(8:25) — METS: The Mets rout the Braves 16-4 to gain their second straight series win.
(11:53) — YANKEES: The Yankees close their home stand with another series win over the Marlins and move Anthony Volpe to the leadoff spot.
(15:20) — ISLANDERS: The Islanders keep their postseason hopes alive with a 3-2 win over the Canadiens and could arrange a Rangers-Islanders first-round match.
(16:30) — MASTERS: JJ recaps the opening day of the Masters.
(25:19) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.
(39:02) — SEAN FENNESSEY: The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey returns to discuss how the Mets can fare this season, the Knicks’ playoff run, Jalen Brunson’s breakout, and his optimism for the Jets.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Sean Fennessey
Producer: Stefan Anderson

