Mets Right the Ship, Yankees With Another Series Win, and Sean Fennessey on the Knicks’ Playoff Hopes



(2:29) — KNICKS: The Knicks rout the Celtics and put themselves in a prime position to secure a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference.

(8:25) — METS: The Mets rout the Braves 16-4 to gain their second straight series win.

(11:53) — YANKEES: The Yankees close their home stand with another series win over the Marlins and move Anthony Volpe to the leadoff spot.

(15:20) — ISLANDERS: The Islanders keep their postseason hopes alive with a 3-2 win over the Canadiens and could arrange a Rangers-Islanders first-round match.

(16:30) — MASTERS: JJ recaps the opening day of the Masters.

(25:19) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.

(39:02) — SEAN FENNESSEY: The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey returns to discuss how the Mets can fare this season, the Knicks’ playoff run, Jalen Brunson’s breakout, and his optimism for the Jets.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Sean Fennessey

Producer: Stefan Anderson

