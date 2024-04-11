 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Metric Man Breakdown of Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels

Brian also recaps the recent losses for the Red Sox and Celtics

By Brian Barrett
NFL Combine Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images


Brian recaps a tough night for Boston sports as the Red Sox blow another lead against the Orioles and the Celtics don’t show up to play in a loss to the Knicks (0:30). Then, he breaks down Drake Maye’s and Jayden Daniels’s NCAA numbers to assess who will be the better bet as a pro QB (17:15). Brian and Jamie then talk about the breakdown and which player they would rather have the Pats select with the third pick in the draft (43:45).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 4, Episodes 1-2 With Cara Maria

Cara Maria talks about her hero-to-villain journey, what it was like to be back in the house with Laurel and Nicole, and more!

By Johnny Bananas

‘Shogun’ Episode 8, ‘Ripley’ Episode 3, and ‘Top Chef’ Episode 4

Plus, Chris and Andy discuss the ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ trailer

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

A Close MVP Race, the Nobody Paolo, and a New Top Prospect

Plus, can the Sixers knock off the Celtics?

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon

Covering the Campaign and Trump’s Third Run for the White House With New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi

Plus, thoughts on O.J. Simpson and ‘Civil War’

By Bryan Curtis

Prosecutors Say Ippei Mizuhara Stole $16 Million From Shohei Ohtani. Here’s What We Know.

On Thursday, authorities released a document detailing their investigation into Ohtani’s former translator. The findings shed new light on the gambling scandal that has engulfed MLB.

By Claire McNear

O.J. Simpson Lived and Died in Infamy, Never Out of the Spotlight

Simpson died Wednesday at age 76. His murder trial nearly three decades ago, with its confluence of celebrity and violence and cable news, changed modern media forever.

By Bryan Curtis