Metric Man Breakdown of Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels



Brian recaps a tough night for Boston sports as the Red Sox blow another lead against the Orioles and the Celtics don’t show up to play in a loss to the Knicks (0:30). Then, he breaks down Drake Maye’s and Jayden Daniels’s NCAA numbers to assess who will be the better bet as a pro QB (17:15). Brian and Jamie then talk about the breakdown and which player they would rather have the Pats select with the third pick in the draft (43:45).

