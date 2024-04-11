Covering the Campaign and Trump’s Third Run for the White House With New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi



Hello, media consumers! Bryan kicks off the show by discussing O.J. Simpson, who passed away this week (1:24).

Later, he is joined by Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine, who discusses Arizona’s status as a swing state (5:16), covering Donald Trump’s third run for the White House (18:05), and more!

Before he says goodbye for the weekend, he shares six non-spoiler thoughts on the new movie Civil War (39:08).

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Olivia Nuzzi

Producers: Brian H. Waters

