Eight Burning Questions About the Eagles’ Draft Options in the First Round!

What realistic outcome for the Eagles would the guys hate to see on draft night? Which cornerback prospects could fall to the Eagles at 22? Who would they be eyeing if they traded back from 22?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Sheil and Ben have eight burning Eagles draft questions as the 2024 NFL draft quickly approaches. What realistic outcome for the Eagles would the guys hate to see on draft night? Which cornerback prospects could fall to the Eagles at 22? Who would the Eagles be eyeing if they traded back from 22? Plus, Sheil has a funny story about an interaction with a listener.

We want to hear from you! 215-315-7982

Host: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

