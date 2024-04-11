 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can IMAX Save Movie Theaters?

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond joins Matt to talk about which movies get the most IMAX screens, the complicated situation theaters are in, and more

By Matthew Belloni
Photo by Chukrut Budrul/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Matt is joined by IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond to discuss the complicated state of movie theaters and the growing importance of premium large-format screens like IMAX. Rich reveals just how much certain movies have benefitted from IMAX sales, which movies are getting the most IMAX screens this spring and summer, and what to do about the glut of empty multiplexes across the country. Matt finishes the show with an opening-weekend box office prediction for Alex Garland’s newest film, Civil War.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Rich Gelfond
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

