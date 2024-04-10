 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Directorial Debut With J.J. Abrams (Eps. 113-115)

Juliet and Mandy talk about Episodes 113-115, which include the Todd Mulcahy arc and J.J.’s directorial debut

By Juliet Litman, Greg Grunberg, and Amanda Foreman
Juliet and Mandy talk about Episodes 113-115, which include the Todd Mulcahy arc and J.J.’s directorial debut. Juliet talks about why this set of episodes is one of her favorites and some of the worst music replacements in these episodes. Then Juliet and Greg are joined by J.J. to talk about his first-time directing experience.

Next time: Episodes 116 and 117. Watch on Hulu.

Hosts: Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and Juliet Litman
Executive Producers: J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves
For Bad Robot Audio: Executive Producer Christina Choi, Producer Shaka Tafari
For The Ringer: Executive Producer Sean Fennessey, Executive Producer Juliet Litman, Senior Producer Kaya McMullen, Producer Erika Cervantes
Original Music: Eric Phillips
Sound Design: Kaya McMullen
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville

