Hollywood Vs. Big Tech in the Age of Consolidation



Matt Belloni is joined by Matt Stoller, research director for the American Economic Liberties Project and writer of the monopoly-focused newsletter Big, to discuss the growing trend of consolidation in Hollywood and how big tech changed the way the entertainment industry operates. They talk through the downsides of consolidation in media, the difference between Netflix and other tech companies like Apple and Amazon, a potential Warner Bros. Discovery merger, and the government’s role in all of this.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Matt Stoller

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

