Hollywood Vs. Big Tech in the Age of Consolidation

Matt Stoller joins the podcast to talk about how the entertainment industry has changed as a result of big tech

By Matthew Belloni
Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt Belloni is joined by Matt Stoller, research director for the American Economic Liberties Project and writer of the monopoly-focused newsletter Big, to discuss the growing trend of consolidation in Hollywood and how big tech changed the way the entertainment industry operates. They talk through the downsides of consolidation in media, the difference between Netflix and other tech companies like Apple and Amazon, a potential Warner Bros. Discovery merger, and the government’s role in all of this.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Matt Stoller
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

