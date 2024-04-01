‘X-Men ’97’ and the State of Comic Book TV. Plus, How Much “Reality” Is in Jerrod Carmichael’s ‘Reality Show’?

Chris is joined by Ringer-Verse host Charles Holmes to talk about the new animated series X-Men ’97 and how it’s the latest installment in what has become the genre of “nostalgia” television (1:00). Then, they talk about the first few episodes of the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, how much “reality” there is in this reality TV show (37:14), and where this show fits in with the evolving idea of what a standup comic does (54:50).
Host: Chris Ryan
Guest: Charles Holmes
Producer: Kaya McMullen
