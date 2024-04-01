 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘X-Men ’97’ and the State of Comic Book TV. Plus, How Much “Reality” Is in Jerrod Carmichael’s ‘Reality Show’?

Chris Ryan and Charles Holmes talk ‘X-Men ’97’ and Jerrod Carmichael’s new “reality” TV show

By Chris Ryan and Charles Holmes
Disney+


Chris is joined by Ringer-Verse host Charles Holmes to talk about the new animated series X-Men ’97 and how it’s the latest installment in what has become the genre of “nostalgia” television (1:00). Then, they talk about the first few episodes of the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, how much “reality” there is in this reality TV show (37:14), and where this show fits in with the evolving idea of what a standup comic does (54:50).

Host: Chris Ryan
Guest: Charles Holmes
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Watch

The Latest

New Season, New Hype: Overrated and Underrated Prospects With Aram Leighton

Plus, finally talking WWE and its hobby future

By Jesse Gibson

March Madness Fun, Blasting Your Bosses on the Air, LeBron Speaks, and Declaring a Media Apocalypse Too Soon

Bryan and David also dive into The Washington Post’s profile on Kim Mulkey

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The Disney Proxy War: Does Peltz Have a Shot Against Iger?

Matt and Lucas break down all the details of Disney’s proxy battle with billionaire corporate raider Nelson Peltz

By Matthew Belloni

What Will the Lakers Do Post-LeBron? Plus, the Red-Hot Mavs and Rockets.

Following LeBron James’s dominant performance against the Nets, Logan and Raja discuss how the Lakers will adjust after he retires

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

The ‘Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ Finale Felt Like an Actual Ending (but Probably Won’t Be)

While the finale for the latest ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff, ‘The Ones Who Live,’ feels like a great place to let the franchise rest, will AMC let the undead lie?

By Ben Lindbergh

Jayden Daniels Concerns, What the Patriots Should Do at No. 3, and the Future of the Bengals Offense

Sheil discusses the football takes he missed last week with Ben, then they mull over a few questions concerning Jayden Daniels, the Patriots, and Tee Higgins

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak