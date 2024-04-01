Jayden Daniels Concerns, What the Patriots Should Do at No. 3, and the Future of the Bengals Offense



Sheil is back from vacation and ready to discuss the football takes he missed last week with Ben. First, the guys talk about the L’Jarius Sneed trade that sent the Super Bowl champion cornerback from Kansas City to Tennessee (02:04). What are the concerns for LSU QB Jayden Daniels as the draft approaches (16:24)? What should the Patriots do with the third overall pick in the draft (37:43)? Will Tee Higgins be traded by draft day (53:36)?

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

