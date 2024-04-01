Predicting What the WrestleMania XL Night One Card Will Be



COLD OPEN QUESTION OF THE WEEK: If you are punished and only allowed out of the house for one hour during WrestleMania week, what do you go see?

David, Kaz, Brian, and Ben look ahead to the WrestleMania card and predict which matches will be night one and night two!

Rey Mysterio Jr. and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar (5:20)

Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL (19:15)

Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (27:50)

Sami Zayn vs. Gunther (30:40)

Bayley vs. IYO Sky (42:40)

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley (47:08)

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Ladder Match (56:13)

Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday April 5 from 5-7 p.m. ET for our meet-and-greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Brian H. Waters, and Ben Cruz

Producer: Brian H. Waters

