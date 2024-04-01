 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Good Sign for the C’s, a Bad Sign for the C’s, and Kraft’s Weird Offseason. Plus, the Sox Split the Series in Seattle.

Brian gives out some big-picture and small-picture thoughts on Boston sports

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


Brian gives out some big-picture and small-picture thoughts on Boston sports, discussing a new tool in Jaylen Brown’s repertoire, Kristaps Porzingis’s spotty shooting from deep, Robert Kraft’s bizarre offseason, and more (0:30). Then, Brian reviews the Red Sox’s split of their series versus the Mariners, which included phenomenal pitching from the starters (37:50). Then, Brian answers a listener call about the NFL draft before he and Jamie get to an email regarding Jayson Tatum (54:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at tel:617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Monster Bracket

Jessica Clemens joins Jomi and Steve to put together their list of the 16 best film kaijus

By Jomi Adeniran, Steve Ahlman, and 1 more

“Three Games in … This What We Doing?”

Jason covers the the Bulls-Timberwolves game, Illinois’s disappointing March Madness exit, and why he’s done with the White Sox

By Jason Goff

Nevada Politics With Jessica Hill

Bakari and Jessica also discuss why Nevada is such a swing state, Jacky Rosen and Sam Brown’s tightly contested Senate race, and the issues for Black voters in Nevada

By Bakari Sellers
Clifden’s Authentic Moran Family Butchers
Play

Primary Source: Beef With Katie Flannery

In a new segment, Primary Source, Dave and Chris hear from experts in sourcing various foods, starting with beef with Flannery Beef COO Katie Flannery.

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Soto Leads Yankees to a Sweep, Mets Have a Rough Start, and Jets Trade for Reddick

JJ also covers the latest on the Knicks and March Madness

By John Jastremski

Everything We Learned This NBA Season, the Worst Owner Pyramid, and a Killer Hoops Weekend With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Ryen also chat about some March Madness topics!

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo