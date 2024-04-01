A Good Sign for the C’s, a Bad Sign for the C’s, and Kraft’s Weird Offseason. Plus, the Sox Split the Series in Seattle.



Brian gives out some big-picture and small-picture thoughts on Boston sports, discussing a new tool in Jaylen Brown’s repertoire, Kristaps Porzingis’s spotty shooting from deep, Robert Kraft’s bizarre offseason, and more (0:30). Then, Brian reviews the Red Sox’s split of their series versus the Mariners, which included phenomenal pitching from the starters (37:50). Then, Brian answers a listener call about the NFL draft before he and Jamie get to an email regarding Jayson Tatum (54:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at tel:617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti