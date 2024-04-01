Soto Leads Yankees to a Sweep, Mets Have a Rough Start, and Jets Trade for Reddick



(1:20) — YANKEES: The Yankees open their season with a four-game sweep over the Houston Astros, and Juan Soto continues to impress.

(7:40) — METS: The Mets get swept by the Brewers in their opening series. Is it time to press the panic button?

(12:53) — KNICKS: The Knicks drop two games over the weekend and find themselves in a tough predicament as the season comes to a close.

(15:16) — JETS: The Jets acquire All-Pro pass rusher Haason Reddick.

(16:25) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchups over the weekend.

(20:14) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, and Jets.

(37:20) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

