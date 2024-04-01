 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Soto Leads Yankees to a Sweep, Mets Have a Rough Start, and Jets Trade for Reddick

JJ also covers the latest on the Knicks and March Madness

By John Jastremski
New York Yankees v Houston Astros Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images


(1:20) — YANKEES: The Yankees open their season with a four-game sweep over the Houston Astros, and Juan Soto continues to impress.

(7:40) — METS: The Mets get swept by the Brewers in their opening series. Is it time to press the panic button?

(12:53) — KNICKS: The Knicks drop two games over the weekend and find themselves in a tough predicament as the season comes to a close.

(15:16) — JETS: The Jets acquire All-Pro pass rusher Haason Reddick.

(16:25) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchups over the weekend.

(20:14) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, and Jets.

(37:20) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Eleven NBA Observations on the NCAA Tournament, Zach Edey, and Draft Sleepers

Purdue’s star center has cemented his draft stock, but a different big man is the tournament’s biggest riser. Plus, Alabama’s Jalen Brunson clone, an early look at the Final Four, and more.

By Kevin O'Connor

Monster Bracket

Jessica Clemens joins Jomi and Steve to put together their list of the 16 best film kaijus

By Jomi Adeniran, Steve Ahlman, and 1 more

A Good Sign for the C’s, a Bad Sign for the C’s, and Kraft’s Weird Offseason. Plus, the Sox Split the Series in Seattle.

Brian gives out some big-picture and small-picture thoughts on Boston sports

By Brian Barrett

“Three Games in … This What We Doing?”

Jason covers the the Bulls-Timberwolves game, Illinois’s disappointing March Madness exit, and why he’s done with the White Sox

By Jason Goff

Nevada Politics With Jessica Hill

Bakari and Jessica also discuss why Nevada is such a swing state, Jacky Rosen and Sam Brown’s tightly contested Senate race, and the issues for Black voters in Nevada

By Bakari Sellers
Clifden’s Authentic Moran Family Butchers
Play

Primary Source: Beef With Katie Flannery

In a new segment, Primary Source, Dave and Chris hear from experts in sourcing various foods, starting with beef with Flannery Beef COO Katie Flannery.

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying