Haason Reddick Traded, and Phillies Get a Win!

Sheil is back! He shares his thoughts on everything that happened with the Eagles, Phillies, and more in the past week.

By Sheil Kapadia
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Sheil is back from vacation and wants to give his thoughts on the past week in Philly sports. First, Camden’s own Haason Reddick was traded from the Eagles to the Jets for a conditional third-round pick (which can change to a second-round pick) in 2026 (02:08). Sheil then discusses Jeffrey Lurie’s presser from the owners meetings last week and Nick Sirianni’s status as the Eagles head coach (17:15). Finally, the Phillies got their first win of the season on Sunday (27:44)!

We want to hear from you! 215-315-7982

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify

