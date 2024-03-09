 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Has Anthony Joshua Ended Francis Ngannou’s Boxing Adventure? Plus, PFL Paris Reaction and Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Petesy, Chuck, and TNT react to Ngannou’s devastating knockout and to the fight announcement that shocked the world

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Getty Images


In this special Friday evening of a jam-packed weekend in combat sports, Petesy, Chuck, and TST react to Anthony Joshua’s devastating knockout of Francis Ngannou and what this means for Ngannou’s future in both boxing and PFL. Then, the guys discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight announcement that shocked the world yesterday. And to close it out, Petesy tells tales from his time spent covering PFL Europe in Paris, the new home of European MMA.

  • Intro (0:00)
  • What does Ngannou do now? (2:02)
  • Ngannou’s lackluster performance tonight (13:15)
  • The exciting future of heavyweight boxing (15:36)
  • How this knockout could affect Ngannou’s psyche (18:32)
  • Reaction to Paul vs. Tyson fight announcement (24:05)
  • PFL Paris (30:38)
  • UFC 299 mini-preview (40:12)

Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

