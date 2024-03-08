UFC 299 Preview, Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson, Second-Generation Athletes, and Academy Award Picks

Tate and Chuck preview the biggest fights of UFC 299, including O’Malley-Vera 2 and Poirier-Saint Denis, and then they discuss the underwhelming UFC 300 card and expectations for Jake Paul vs. MIKE TYSON! Plus, Bryan Curtis joins Tate to break down second-generation athletes like Bronny James and Arch Manning, the latest NFL free agency news, their picks for the Academy Awards, and the best sports movie ever.
Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Chuck Mindenhall and Bryan Curtis
Producers: Tucker Tashjian and Mark Panik
