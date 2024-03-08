 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 299 Preview, Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson, Second-Generation Athletes, and Academy Award Picks

Plus, Tate and Bryan Curtis break down the latest NFL free agency news and debate what the best sports movie ever is

By Tate Frazier, Chuck Mindenhall, and Bryan Curtis

Tate and Chuck preview the biggest fights of UFC 299, including O’Malley-Vera 2 and Poirier-Saint Denis, and then they discuss the underwhelming UFC 300 card and expectations for Jake Paul vs. MIKE TYSON! Plus, Bryan Curtis joins Tate to break down second-generation athletes like Bronny James and Arch Manning, the latest NFL free agency news, their picks for the Academy Awards, and the best sports movie ever.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Chuck Mindenhall and Bryan Curtis
Producers: Tucker Tashjian and Mark Panik

