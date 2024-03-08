Tatum and Celts Come Up Short in Denver. Plus, Pats Offseason With Zack Cox.



‌Brian breaks down the Celtics’ loss to Denver on Thursday night, a shaky performance from Jayson Tatum, a typical stellar game from Nikola Jokic, and why Denver has to be the favorite to win it all (0:30). He also recaps the Bruins’ feisty win over Toronto, which could be a playoff series preview (22:50). Then, he chats with Zack Cox about the Pats’ offseason, Bill Belichick’s potential media gigs, whom the Pats should target in free agency, and more (30:10). Finally, Brian answers some listener calls, before he and Jamie offer some final thoughts on the Celtics-Nuggets game (1:18:15).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Zack Cox

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

