JJ’s Back! Knicks Fight Through Injuries, and Giants vs. Saquon



(0:44) — HONEYMOON: JJ details his trip to South Africa.

(4:50) — KNICKS: The Knicks are still battling injuries and fighting to stay above the play-in until Julius Randle and OG Anunoby return.

(8:34) — GIANTS: Saquon Barkley and the Giants remain apart on contract negotiations. Meanwhile, the Eagles and Texans are showing interest in the star running back.

(12:15) — SPRING TRAINING: Spring training rumors have gotten the best of everyone. When does the MLB season start?

(24:28) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Rangers, and Yankees.

(38:27) — MIKE VACCARO: The NY Post’s Mike Vaccaro joins the show to discuss the Knicks’ injury woes, Rick Pitino and St. John’s, and the Stadium Series.

