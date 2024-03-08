 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

JJ’s Back! Knicks Fight Through Injuries, and Giants vs. Saquon

Plus, Mike Vaccaro on St. John’s and Pitino’s chances

By John Jastremski
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(0:44) — HONEYMOON: JJ details his trip to South Africa.
(4:50) — KNICKS: The Knicks are still battling injuries and fighting to stay above the play-in until Julius Randle and OG Anunoby return.
(8:34) — GIANTS: Saquon Barkley and the Giants remain apart on contract negotiations. Meanwhile, the Eagles and Texans are showing interest in the star running back.
(12:15) — SPRING TRAINING: Spring training rumors have gotten the best of everyone. When does the MLB season start?
(24:28) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Rangers, and Yankees.
(38:27) — MIKE VACCARO: The NY Post’s Mike Vaccaro joins the show to discuss the Knicks’ injury woes, Rick Pitino and St. John’s, and the Stadium Series.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Mike Vaccaro
Producer: Stefan Anderson

