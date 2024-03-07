 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Insider Tips to Predict the Oscar Winners

Oscar enthusiast Michael Lasker joins Matt to talk about the dominance of ‘Oppenheimer,’ Emma Stone vs. Lily Gladstone, and much more!

By Matthew Belloni
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-GOVERNORS Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Mosaic talent manager and Oscar enthusiast Michael Lasker to parse through the awards season chatter to find a gambling edge on the Academy Awards. Matt and Michael discuss whether anyone has a shot at defeating Oppenheimer, Emma Stone vs. Lily Gladstone, the tight screenplay races, and whether history still plays a role in who wins. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the opening weekend box office numbers for Kung Fu Panda 4.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Michael Lasker
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

