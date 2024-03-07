Insider Tips to Predict the Oscar Winners



Matt is joined by Mosaic talent manager and Oscar enthusiast Michael Lasker to parse through the awards season chatter to find a gambling edge on the Academy Awards. Matt and Michael discuss whether anyone has a shot at defeating Oppenheimer, Emma Stone vs. Lily Gladstone, the tight screenplay races, and whether history still plays a role in who wins. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the opening weekend box office numbers for Kung Fu Panda 4.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Michael Lasker

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify