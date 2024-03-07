The NFL Running Back Market, the NHL Trade Deadline, and Sharp Tank



Cousin Sal and the D3 start the podcast by giving out their play of the day for Thursday before diving into the NFL and discussing the current free agent running backs in the league (15:15). Next, they discuss the NHL trade deadline and take a look at the race for the Hart Trophy between Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon (30:50). Finally, they wrap things up with their best bets of the weekend in Sharp Tank (35:27).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon

Producer: Michael Szokoli

