Introducing ‘Dear Felicity’

Twenty-five years ago, Felicity premiered on The WB and became an instant sensation. Today, it remains a beloved TV show and cultural touchstone. Join Amanda Foreman (a.k.a. goth roommate Meghan Rotundi) and Greg Grunberg (a.k.a. Smoothaise creator Sean Blumberg) as well The Ringer’s Juliet Litman as they talk to the cast, crew, executives, and fans of Felicity to explain why it still resonates. Each episode of Dear Felicity covers a few episodes of the TV series. The podcast premieres on March 13, but start your rewatch on Hulu now.
Hosts: Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and Juliet Litman
Executive Producers: JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves
Senior Producer: Kaya McMullen
Producer: Erika Cervantes
For Bad Robot: Executive Producer Christina Choi, Producer Shaka Tafari
Original Music by Eric Phillips
