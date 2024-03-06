‘Survivor’ Season 46, Episode 2



Today, Tyson and Riley are joined by Victoria Baamonde from Survivor: Edge of Extinction to recap and discuss the second episode of Survivor 46. They recollect the day hunger affected them the most during their time on the island and figuring out how they were perceived on the show. Then they give their impressions of the return of Sassy Jeff and this episode’s tribal council, which went “off the rails.”

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Guest: Victoria Baamonde

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify