 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Survivor’ Season 46, Episode 2

Victoria Baamonde joins Tyson and Riley to talk about Sassy Jeff, the episode’s tribal council, and more!

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
CBS


Today, Tyson and Riley are joined by Victoria Baamonde from Survivor: Edge of Extinction to recap and discuss the second episode of Survivor 46. They recollect the day hunger affected them the most during their time on the island and figuring out how they were perceived on the show. Then they give their impressions of the return of Sassy Jeff and this episode’s tribal council, which went “off the rails.”

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Victoria Baamonde
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Pod Has Spoken

The Latest

The Mock Draft Oscars

Plus, the guys discuss Saquon Barkley entering free agency

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

Spring Training Check-In With Julian McWilliams. Plus, Late-Game Woes for the C’s.

Brian and Julian discuss Lucas Giolito’s injury and Brian Bello’s extension talks

By Brian Barrett

‘Dune’ and the White Savior Narrative, Plus ‘Shogun’ Reactions | The Midnight Boys

How is FX handling its historical drama?

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more

Are the Celtics Historically Dominant? Plus, Future Power Rankings.

The guys also talk about the Celtics’ fourth-quarter collapse against the Cavaliers

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

It’s Hometowns! And More on ‘Love Is Blind.’

Juliet and Callie return to talk Hometowns week on ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Love Is Blind’

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

John Cena’s Planned Heel Turn, Plus a Deep Dive on the Rock and Solo Sikoa Thumb Theories 

Ben, Khal, and Brian also discuss how they are feeling heading into the Showcase of the Immortals and talk through the legacy of Bull Nakano, who was announced as the latest 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductee

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more