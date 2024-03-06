 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Did ‘Twin Peaks’ Stick the Landing?

Andy Greenwald is joined by Joanna Robinson to discuss “Beyond Life and Death,” the series finale of ‘Twin Peaks’

By Andy Greenwald and Joanna Robinson
ABC


Andy Greenwald is joined by Joanna Robinson to discuss “Beyond Life and Death,” the series finale of Twin Peaks. Andy starts by talking about how the theorizing around the show made him fall in love with television, before they discuss the unlikely pairing between David Lynch and ABC, and how the mystery crime drama benefited from being helmed by two very different cocreators (4:34). Along the way, they unpack Lynch’s staunch refusal to reveal any meaning behind the story, the finale itself, and making peace with ambiguity (31:49). Later, they share their complicated feelings on Twin Peaks: The Return (72:52). Finally, they answer the titular question: “Did it stick the landing?” (99:30).

Host: Andy Greenwald
Guest: Joanna Robinson
Producers: Kaya McMullen and Kai Grady
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Giancarlo Vulcano

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

Lost Vegas, England Vs. Ireland Preview, Rumors Flying, and Leicester’s Dan McKellar

With one of the biggest games of the season coming up this weekend, the lads give some insight into the England camp ahead of their showdown with Ireland in Twickenham

By The Rugby Pod

Franchise Tag Deadline and Oscar Comps

Nora, Steven, and Lindsay run through the top players who got the franchise tag and compare some free agents to Oscar-nominated films

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and 1 more

‘Full Swing’ Season 2, Joel Dahmen on a Life-Changing Year, Plus API Preview!

House and Hubbard recap Austin Eckroat’s Cognizant Classic win before Joel Dahmen joins the pod!

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Inside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Court on Super Tuesday

Tara and Marc Caputo from The Bulwark reflect on the history of Trump’s legal woes leading up to this point and survey what’s left of the presidential race. They speculate and debate about the political futures of Joe Biden, Nikki Haley, the RNC, and much more.

By Tara Palmeri

Does Vince Staples Have Any Friends in ‘The Vince Staples Show’?

The rapper-actor is portrayed as isolated from friends and family on his new show

By Erika Ramirez, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

“We Thought He’d Be Angry”

Jason talks to Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald about Russell Wilson, the buzz around the Bears at the combine, and much more

By Jason Goff