Did ‘Twin Peaks’ Stick the Landing?



Andy Greenwald is joined by Joanna Robinson to discuss “Beyond Life and Death,” the series finale of Twin Peaks. Andy starts by talking about how the theorizing around the show made him fall in love with television, before they discuss the unlikely pairing between David Lynch and ABC, and how the mystery crime drama benefited from being helmed by two very different cocreators (4:34). Along the way, they unpack Lynch’s staunch refusal to reveal any meaning behind the story, the finale itself, and making peace with ambiguity (31:49). Later, they share their complicated feelings on Twin Peaks: The Return (72:52). Finally, they answer the titular question: “Did it stick the landing?” (99:30).

Host: Andy Greenwald

Guest: Joanna Robinson

Producers: Kaya McMullen and Kai Grady

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Giancarlo Vulcano

