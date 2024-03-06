 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“We Thought He’d Be Angry”

Jason talks to Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald about Russell Wilson, the buzz around the Bears at the combine, and much more

By Jason Goff
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast by telling a story about his gym progress. (1:06). Next, Jason explains what he liked about Coby White’s career performance against the Kings. He talks about what stood out to him about White’s game, why the Bulls need to find out what White is and isn’t, and the buzz he gets from good Bulls performances (16:16). Next, Jason talks to Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald. The two chat about the end of the Russell Wilson tenure in Denver, the buzz around the Bears at the combine, and much more (32:42)! Then, Tony and Jason talk about the lack of enforcers in today’s NBA. To wrap, Jason talks about the Bears franchising Jaylon Johnson and trading for offensive lineman Ryan Bates (59:20).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Charles McDonals
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

