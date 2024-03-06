The Money and Power Behind the Oscars Red Carpet



Matt is joined by Puck’s longtime fashion journalist, Lauren Sherman, to discuss the business of the red carpet, the amount of money celebrities can make from high-end luxury brands, and the state of the Oscars as a fashion and brand platform. Lauren tells us which stars have the biggest brand deals, who has broken out this year, and how a stylist can take them to the next level. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about another possible strike in Hollywood, then delivers some gossip about a certain A-list celebrity’s attendance at the Oscars.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lauren Sherman

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify