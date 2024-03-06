 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Money and Power Behind the Oscars Red Carpet

Matt and Lauren Sherman talk the state of the Oscars as a fashion and brand platform

By Matthew Belloni
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Puck’s longtime fashion journalist, Lauren Sherman, to discuss the business of the red carpet, the amount of money celebrities can make from high-end luxury brands, and the state of the Oscars as a fashion and brand platform. Lauren tells us which stars have the biggest brand deals, who has broken out this year, and how a stylist can take them to the next level. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about another possible strike in Hollywood, then delivers some gossip about a certain A-list celebrity’s attendance at the Oscars.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lauren Sherman
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

