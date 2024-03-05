‘Dune: Part Two’ and Denis Villeneuve’s World-Building. Plus, Mailbag Questions.



Chris and Andy give their reactions to Dune: Part Two (1:00) and talk about whether the movie cemented the next generation of stars in Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh (30:38). Then they talk about some other things they are watching, like Richard Linklater’s new documentary Hometown Prison (41:36), before opening up the mailbag to answer a few questions about the state of the TV industry (48:54).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

