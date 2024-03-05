‘Shogun’ Episode 3 Recap



Jo and Rob return to break down the third episode of Shogun. They discuss the contrast between the show’s use of digital effects and its production design, what Toranaga’s clever getaway plan reveals about his character, and the bubbling connection between Mariko and Blackthorne. Along the way, they talk about the action-heavy escape in the Osaka sequence and how it differs from the book. Later, they close by unpacking the stalemate between the Council of Regents upon Toranaga’s sudden departure.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

Producer: Kai Grady

