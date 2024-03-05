Sting Bids Farewell, The Rock Acknowledges Roman, and Will Ospreay Has Arrived



After a fun weekend in the world of professional wrestling, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are here to break it all down! They begin by getting into Sting’s sendoff at AEW Revolution, then react to the maj Will Ospreay match. Later, the boys speculate about the ways The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could go down. Plus some discussion on when Damian Priest could cash in the briefcase, Gunther’s future, and some mailbag.

There’s just a FEW tickets left for the Heat ’N Greet at WrestleMania! Get ‘em here.

INTRO (00:00)

Sting’s retirement (03:58)

Will Ospreay’s impressive performance and potential (06:42)

AEW missed an opportunity with Swerve Scott (12:33)

The Rock finally acknowledges Roman Reigns (28:52)

When Damien Priest could cash in (34:51)

Gunther vs. Pat McAfee? (37:21)

Mailbag (43:24)

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS