Filed under:

What’s Up Monday?! Maria’s Hometown Date, Pilot Pete’s Fame, Joey’s Gilbert’s Syndrome, and Updates on ‘Love Is Blind.’

Juliet also talks about the last book she read before revealing her next read!

By Juliet Litman
ABC


Join Juliet on a special Monday edition of What’s Up Thursdays! Juliet talks about the catastrophe that was Maria’s hometown date, a rumored relationship between Pilot Pete of The Bachelor and Ekin-Su of Love Island, and Joey’s revelation of having Gilbert’s syndrome. She discusses updates in Love Is Blind during the lake party; talks about the last book she read, The Fraud, by Zadie Smith; and reveals her next read!

Host: Juliet Litman
Producer: Olivia Crerie

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

