What’s Up Monday?! Maria’s Hometown Date, Pilot Pete’s Fame, Joey’s Gilbert’s Syndrome, and Updates on ‘Love Is Blind.’



Join Juliet on a special Monday edition of What’s Up Thursdays! Juliet talks about the catastrophe that was Maria’s hometown date, a rumored relationship between Pilot Pete of The Bachelor and Ekin-Su of Love Island, and Joey’s revelation of having Gilbert’s syndrome. She discusses updates in Love Is Blind during the lake party; talks about the last book she read, The Fraud, by Zadie Smith; and reveals her next read!

Host: Juliet Litman

Producer: Olivia Crerie

