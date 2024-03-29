 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“The Foolery We Engage In”

Jason discusses the brutal offensive start for the White Sox, the Cubs’ heartbreaking 3-2 extra-innings loss, and the Caleb Williams discourse

By Jason Goff
Chicago Cubs v Texas Rangers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason starts the podcast by breaking down the Illinois-Iowa State game. He talks about why this Illinois team seems different, and how they can get past the glass ceiling (1:31). After that, Jason puts on his White Sox hat to talk about Opening Day. He discusses the brutal offensive start for the White Sox, and the Cubs’ heartbreaking 3-2 extra-innings loss (23:31). After that, Jason engages in the absurdity that is the Caleb Williams discourse. Jason talks about why Caleb Williams’s pink phone and nails doesn’t matter if he’s not good on the football field. He also discusses why the no. 9 pick is huge for Ryan Poles as he builds this team (42:19).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Play

Where Will J.J. McCarthy Go in the NFL Draft?

Michigan’s championship-winning quarterback is catching the eyes of more NFL teams as the draft approaches

By Ben Solak
WWE Monday Night RAW
Play

The MLB Season Is Here, March Madness Update, and Seth Rollins Joins

The WWE star joins the pod to talk about WrestleMania and the Bears!

By Cousin Sal Iacono
Birmingham City v Watford - Sky Bet Championship
Play

Football Awards That Nobody Wants

James Allcott and Nieve Petruzziello give out the Poison Chalice Award, given to the worst job in management, and the Weirdest Transfer Award

By James Lawrence Allcott
Play

The Diddy Saga, Trump’s Bible, and Black Representation in Media

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the Diddy situation, Trump’s new "holy" product, and the backlash from the new ‘Good Times’ reboot

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Godzilla, Like You’ve Never Seen Him

Ahead of his latest collaboration with King Kong and fresh off of an Oscar win, the legendary kaiju traveled to New York to take in the sights

By Miles Surrey

Yankees Open With a Win in Houston, and Ron Darling Previews the Mets’ ’24 Season

JJ returns to recap the Yankees’ 5-4 win over the Astros to open the 2024 season

By John Jastremski