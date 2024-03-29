“The Foolery We Engage In”



The Full Go returns as Jason starts the podcast by breaking down the Illinois-Iowa State game. He talks about why this Illinois team seems different, and how they can get past the glass ceiling (1:31). After that, Jason puts on his White Sox hat to talk about Opening Day. He discusses the brutal offensive start for the White Sox, and the Cubs’ heartbreaking 3-2 extra-innings loss (23:31). After that, Jason engages in the absurdity that is the Caleb Williams discourse. Jason talks about why Caleb Williams’s pink phone and nails doesn’t matter if he’s not good on the football field. He also discusses why the no. 9 pick is huge for Ryan Poles as he builds this team (42:19).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

