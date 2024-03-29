 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Costco’s Food-Court Crackdown, Krispy Kreme to McDonald’s, and Tasting a Kloben Bun

Juliet and Jacoby also talk about Chick-fil-A’s decision to start using chicken with antibiotics

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Ole & Steen UK


Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on the new Trader Joe’s Pronto location, discuss Chick-fil-A’s introduction of chicken with antibiotics, and explain why they dislike sexy water. For this week’s Taste Test, they try a Kloben bun and lemon-lavender bar from Ole & Steen. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

“The Foolery We Engage In”

Jason discusses the brutal offensive start for the White Sox, the Cubs’ heartbreaking 3-2 extra-innings loss, and the Caleb Williams discourse

By Jason Goff
Birmingham City v Watford - Sky Bet Championship
Play

Football Awards That Nobody Wants

James Allcott and Nieve Petruzziello give out the Poison Chalice Award, given to the worst job in management, and the Weirdest Transfer Award

By James Lawrence Allcott
Play

The Diddy Saga, Trump’s Bible, and Black Representation in Media

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the Diddy situation, Trump’s new "holy" product, and the backlash from the new ‘Good Times’ reboot

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Godzilla, Like You’ve Never Seen Him

Ahead of his latest collaboration with King Kong and fresh off of an Oscar win, the legendary kaiju traveled to New York to take in the sights

By Miles Surrey

Yankees Open With a Win in Houston, and Ron Darling Previews the Mets’ ’24 Season

JJ returns to recap the Yankees’ 5-4 win over the Astros to open the 2024 season

By John Jastremski

A Sox Win on Opening Day, Plus Another Rough Celtics Loss

Brian recaps the Red Sox’s win on Opening Day against the Mariners, then breaks down the Celtics’ latest baffling loss to the Atlanta Hawks

By Brian Barrett