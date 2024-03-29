Costco’s Food-Court Crackdown, Krispy Kreme to McDonald’s, and Tasting a Kloben Bun



Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on the new Trader Joe’s Pronto location, discuss Chick-fil-A’s introduction of chicken with antibiotics, and explain why they dislike sexy water. For this week’s Taste Test, they try a Kloben bun and lemon-lavender bar from Ole & Steen. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producer: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify