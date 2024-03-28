 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Robert Whittaker Vs. Khamzat Chimaev Actually a No. 1 Contender Fight?

Plus, UFC Manchester expectations and a UFC Atlantic City preview

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
On today’s episode, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy begin by discussing today’s breaking news that Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev will headline the UFC’s first trip to Saudi Arabia. The lads love the fight, but what exactly are these two middleweights fighting for, and what does this mean for the likes of Israel Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis, and Sean Strickland? Then, the guys get into potential matchups for UFC Manchester before diving into the stakes for several exciting matchups on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City. The guys then close out the show by taking some Discord questions about the lightweight title picture, how the PFL could better compete with the UFC, next weekend’s massive WrestleMania, and much more.

TOPICS:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • The viral Dana White–Joe Rogan mix-up (01:07)
  • UFC announces Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev in Saudi Arabia (06:29)
  • What the June main event means for Sean Strickland’s title hopes (12:32)
  • Whether the UFC will book Tom Aspinall and Leon Edwards for UFC 304 in the United Kingdom (27:15)
  • A big night for Irish MMA at UFC Atlantic City (37:53)
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot (44:02)
  • Will Saturday be the end of Chris Weidman’s storied career? (49:37)
  • Petesy’s experience at Bellator Belfast (01:00:54)
  • Discord questions (01:06:46)
  • Final Thoughts on the UFC Apex (01:23:02)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

