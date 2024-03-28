 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea Get It Done, Steph Houghton Retires and a New USWNT Squad

Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill discuss the progression of Chelsea and Lyon to the semifinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and much more

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Manchester City v Manchester United - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss the progression of Chelsea and Lyon to the semifinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League (04:51). They reflect on the news that England and Manchester City legend Steph Houghton will be retiring at the end of the season (18:04). Plus, the latest England (31:09) and USWNT (39:12) squads drop ahead of the international break.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producers: Jonathan Fisher and Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

Gabby Agbonlahor: Aston Villa, England and That Crazy McDonald’s Story

Ben and Tom are joined by Aston Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor for a cracking episode

By Ben Foster

The Ringer’s 2024 MLB Preseason Predictions

Baseball is back! To celebrate Opening Day, our staff made their picks for MVP, Cy Young, the World Series, the biggest flop, and more.

By Zach Kram, Ben Lindbergh, and 1 more

Tyrese Haliburton, Robbie Avila, and the Heart of Indiana Basketball

J. Kyle Mann hits the road and visits Terre Haute, Indianapolis, and Bloomington to explore all that Indiana basketball has to offer

By J. Kyle Mann

Kram Session: Doc Rivers Regret, Lakers Conspiracies, and Playoff Possibilities

The results have yet to match the potential in Milwaukee. Did the Bucks make a mistake? Plus, free throw conspiracies, the most likely first-round playoff matchups, and more.

By Zach Kram

Biden Flexes His Fundraising Prowess

Political consultant Robin Leeds joins to discuss the star-studded Radio City Music Hall fundraiser for Joe Biden

By Tara Palmeri

Evan Turner’s NCAA Tournament Predictions, and Life After Basketball

Former college basketball national player of the year Evan Turner joins to discuss his transition from player to coach to entrepreneur

By Bakari Sellers