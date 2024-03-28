Chelsea Get It Done, Steph Houghton Retires and a New USWNT Squad

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss the progression of Chelsea and Lyon to the semifinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League (04:51). They reflect on the news that England and Manchester City legend Steph Houghton will be retiring at the end of the season (18:04). Plus, the latest England (31:09) and USWNT (39:12) squads drop ahead of the international break.
Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producers: Jonathan Fisher and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
