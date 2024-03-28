Sweet 16 Picks, MLB Over/Unders, and Early NFL Win Totals

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by discussing how to handicap the Sweet 16 for the NCAA tournament (0:10). Then, they break down their favorite overs and unders for the upcoming MLB season (15:40). They also give their thoughts on the Mavs’ current hot streak, the Lakers’ synergy, and Mitchell Robinson’s return to the Knicks (27:50). They transition and talk about some early NFL win totals (37:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out their best plays for the weekend and their same-game parlay on FanDuel (44:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, and Drew Van Steenbergen

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify