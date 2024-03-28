 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sweet 16 Picks, MLB Over/Unders, and Early NFL Win Totals

The guys also talk about the Mavs’ hot streak, Mitchell Robinson’s return from injury, and other NBA topics!

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by discussing how to handicap the Sweet 16 for the NCAA tournament (0:10). Then, they break down their favorite overs and unders for the upcoming MLB season (15:40). They also give their thoughts on the Mavs’ current hot streak, the Lakers’ synergy, and Mitchell Robinson’s return to the Knicks (27:50). They transition and talk about some early NFL win totals (37:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out their best plays for the weekend and their same-game parlay on FanDuel (44:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Kram Session: Doc Rivers Regret, Lakers Conspiracies, and Playoff Possibilities

The results have yet to match the potential in Milwaukee. Did the Bucks make a mistake? Plus, free throw conspiracies, the most likely first-round playoff matchups, and more.

By Zach Kram

Biden Flexes His Fundraising Prowess

Political consultant Robin Leeds joins to discuss the star-studded Radio City Music Hall fundraiser for Joe Biden

By Tara Palmeri

Evan Turner’s NCAA Tournament Predictions, and Life After Basketball

Former college basketball national player of the year Evan Turner joins to discuss his transition from player to coach to entrepreneur

By Bakari Sellers
A press conference today...
Play

Dave’s Michelin Guide Tip, Dads: Eating Clean, and Restaurant Weight Classes

Dave answers mailbag questions on a variety of topics, including how he uses the Michelin Guide, trying to eat clean as a dad, and his three "restaurant weight classes"

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘X-Men ’97’ Ep. 3, ‘Shogun,’ and ‘Invincible’ Reactions

The Midnight Boys dive into all of the latest TV releases

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more

Trial Royale: Best Spielberg Movie, Round 1—Sci-Fi Division

Welcome to the first week of the Steven Spielberg Trial Royale! Cast your vote here for which Spielberg sci-fi movie should take the crown.

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more