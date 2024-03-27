Daniels, Maye, or McCarthy With Eric Edholm. Plus, Sox Predictions.



Brian speaks with NFL Media’s Eric Edholm about the top QBs in the upcoming NFL draft, including LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. They also discuss potential players the Pats could target given their needs at WR, OT, and CB (0:55). Then, Brian and Jamie chat about Robert Kraft’s latest head-scratching comments and the Celtics’ baffling loss to the Hawks on Monday before they give out their season predictions for the Red Sox, who play Thursday night against the Mariners (32:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Eric Edholm

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify