 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daniels, Maye, or McCarthy With Eric Edholm. Plus, Sox Predictions.

Brian and Eric talk about the top QBs in the upcoming draft before Brian examines the Celtics’ recent loss to the Hawks

By Brian Barrett
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


Brian speaks with NFL Media’s Eric Edholm about the top QBs in the upcoming NFL draft, including LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. They also discuss potential players the Pats could target given their needs at WR, OT, and CB (0:55). Then, Brian and Jamie chat about Robert Kraft’s latest head-scratching comments and the Celtics’ baffling loss to the Hawks on Monday before they give out their season predictions for the Red Sox, who play Thursday night against the Mariners (32:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Eric Edholm
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

This Is March: What We Believe (and Don’t Believe) From the Season’s Final Stretch

The guys are here to talk about the major story lines to keep an eye on as the season comes to a close

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Takeaways From Owners Meetings and How J.J. McCarthy Can Affect the Draft

Nora, Steven, and Austin recap the latest news from the owners meetings and discuss the ceilings and floors of the 2024 QB class

By Nora Princiotti, Austin Gayle, and 1 more

Jade Cargill’s Big SmackDown Tease. Plus, Kaz Joins to Talk WaleMania Philly.

The guys also discuss what Becky Lynch said about WWE contract negotiations

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 2 more

Guenther Steiner on F1 in the States, Being a Team Principal, and Starring in ‘DTS’

Meg is joined by former team principal and Netflix star Guenther Steiner to discuss his new role as ambassador of the Miami Grand Prix, his friendships on the grid, and much more

By Megan Schuster
England v Belgium - International Friendly
Play

Ranking Every England Player Under Gareth Southgate

Nieve Petruzziello, also known as StuntPegg, joins to rank the top 30 players to have played for the Three Lions under Southgate’s tutelage

By James Lawrence Allcott
2024 iHeartPodcast Awards Presented By The Hartford Live At SXSW
Play

Talk Money to Me With Jason Tartick

Jason dives into how he’s splitting custody with his dogs post-breakup, the importance of pre- and post-nups, and how to navigate conversations around money in relationships

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt