“The 2005 Illini ... Ahh, Memories”



The Full Go returns as Jason discusses a little White Sox baseball with Opening Day around the corner! He welcomes CHGO’s Herb Lawrence to talk about how long Pedro Grifol has as Sox manager and what fans can expect from the team this season (1:52). Then, Jason tells a story about his 2005 Illinois-Arizona viewing experience (22:38). Following that, Jason addresses Bears fans making a big deal over Caleb Williams’s appearance at the USC women’s basketball game. He explains why fans need to get used to the national media attention, and why worrying about Williams in April is foolish (34:33). After that, he welcomes the Chicago Sun-Times’ Maddie Lee to the podcast to give a season preview for the Cubs. They discuss the differences between Craig Counsell and David Ross, how the bullpen will improve under Counsell, and what Maddie has learned about the league in her four years on the Cubs beat (46:15).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Herb Lawrence and Maddie Lee

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

