Pink Guy With Devon Gummersall and Joanna Robinson (Eps. 107-108)



Content warning: Juliet, Mandy, and the guests discuss Felicity Episodes 107 and 108, which depict rape.

In the years since the episodes “Drawing the Line: Part 1” and “Part 2” (107 and 108) aired on the WB, they have remained the most progressive ones. Juliet enlists The Ringer’s Joanna Robinson to talk about why those episodes have endured both because of and despite the difficult topic of rape. Next, Mandy joins Juliet to discuss some behind-the-scenes context, and finally, Devon Gummersall joins the show to talk about the duality of playing Pink Guy on Felicity and Brian Krakow on My So-Called Life. Gummersall reflects on how playing both guys impacted his career overall.

Next time: Episodes 109-112. Watch on Hulu.

Hosts: Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and Juliet Litman

Executive Producers: JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves

For Bad Robot Audio: Executive Producer Christina Choi, Producer Shaka Tafari

For The Ringer: Executive Producer Sean Fennessey, Executive Producer Juliet Litman, Senior Producer Kaya McMullen, Producer Erika Cervantes

Original Music: Eric Phillips

Sound Design: Kaya McMullen

Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville

