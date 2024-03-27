 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pink Guy With Devon Gummersall and Joanna Robinson (Eps. 107-108)

The group talks about why these episodes have endured despite their difficult topic before Gummersall joins to reflect on playing the character

By Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, Juliet Litman, and Joanna Robinson
Touchstone Television


Content warning: Juliet, Mandy, and the guests discuss Felicity Episodes 107 and 108, which depict rape.

In the years since the episodes “Drawing the Line: Part 1” and “Part 2” (107 and 108) aired on the WB, they have remained the most progressive ones. Juliet enlists The Ringer’s Joanna Robinson to talk about why those episodes have endured both because of and despite the difficult topic of rape. Next, Mandy joins Juliet to discuss some behind-the-scenes context, and finally, Devon Gummersall joins the show to talk about the duality of playing Pink Guy on Felicity and Brian Krakow on My So-Called Life. Gummersall reflects on how playing both guys impacted his career overall.

Next time: Episodes 109-112. Watch on Hulu.

Hosts: Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and Juliet Litman
Executive Producers: JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves
For Bad Robot Audio: Executive Producer Christina Choi, Producer Shaka Tafari
For The Ringer: Executive Producer Sean Fennessey, Executive Producer Juliet Litman, Senior Producer Kaya McMullen, Producer Erika Cervantes
Original Music: Eric Phillips
Sound Design: Kaya McMullen
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Dear Felicity

The Latest

The 2024 MLB Preseason Power Rankings

MLB Opening Day is almost here, and it’s time to break down the sport’s unpredictable pecking order. Can anyone compete with the top two teams? Who will be this season’s Rangers/Diamondbacks-esque surprise? And how will the wild-card race shake out?

By Zach Kram

NFL Over/Unders, AD’s Big Night. a Jayden Daniels Report, and Diddy’s Fall With Raheem Palmer and Van Lathan

Plus, gambling scandals

By Bill Simmons

Sweet 16 Preview and More With Jim Boeheim, and Dani Wexelman on the Top 10 NY Baseball Players

Opening Day approaches for the Yankees and Mets

By John Jastremski

10 Takeaways From NFL Owners Meetings

The league is changing tackling technique, kickoff formations, and even how much time you spend with your family on Christmas. Here’s what you need to know about the future of football.

By Nora Princiotti

‘OSP’ Super Sweet 16 Preview With Ian Eagle and Van Lathan

Highly anticipated games on the schedule

By Tate Frazier

Rockets Soaring Up the Standings, and Who’s to Blame for the Identity-less Clippers

Two Western Conference teams headed in opposite directions

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi