Ben is joined by Ringer Draft podmate Danny Kelly to evaluate which prospects the Eagles could take with the no. 22 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Which cornerback do both Ben and Danny have the Eagles taking at 22? If cornerback is off the board, should the Eagles go for another edge rusher?

Host: Ben Solak

Guest: Danny Kelly

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

