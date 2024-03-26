 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Shogun’ Episode 6 Recap With Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo

Jo and Rob break down the sixth episode of ‘Shogun’ and are joined by ‘Shogun’ cocreators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo to talk about adapting the show

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
FX


Jo and Rob return to break down the sixth episode of Shogun. They discuss the effective use of flashbacks in this episode, the theatrics behind Toranaga’s political maneuvering, and how the show deftly deploys violence. Along the way, they talk about the growing jealousy that revolves around Blackthorne. Later, they’re joined by Shogun series cocreators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo to talk about making sure the humor from the novel translated from the page to the screen, the power of Fuji’s reaction shots, why Toranaga was the perfect role for Hiroyuki Sanada to play, and much more.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Guests: Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

Potential 2024 Eagles First-Round Picks

Ben and Danny predict that the Eagles will take a cornerback at no. 22. But if cornerback is off the board, should they take an edge rusher?

By Ben Solak and Danny Kelly

The Best ‘Raw’ Episode of the Past 20 Years?! Plus, Seth Rollins Catches a Stray. 

Rosenberg and SGG get into why last night’s ‘Raw’ felt like a page out of the Attitude Era and whether Roman Reigns is being made into an afterthought

By Peter Rosenberg

Kendrick Lamar Vs. Drake Is a Decade Too Late

The biggest question about Kendrick’s Drake diss on "Like That" isn’t so much "Why?" as "Why now?"

By Justin Charity
Play

March Madness Update, Around the NBA, and the Best 16s

Plus, the latest on Shohei Ohtani

By Tate Frazier, Kevin O'Connor, and 1 more

Sweet 16 Breakdown

The trifecta of John Jastremski, SportsGrid’s Mike Carver, and SuperBook Sportsbook’s Art DiCesare returns to analyze the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament round of 32

By John Jastremski

Bruins Check-In With Conor Ryan. Plus, Jerod Mayo Speaks to the Media.

Brian and Jamie look at the Bruins this season compared to their historic last season

By Brian Barrett