‘Shogun’ Episode 6 Recap With Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo



Jo and Rob return to break down the sixth episode of Shogun. They discuss the effective use of flashbacks in this episode, the theatrics behind Toranaga’s political maneuvering, and how the show deftly deploys violence. Along the way, they talk about the growing jealousy that revolves around Blackthorne. Later, they’re joined by Shogun series cocreators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo to talk about making sure the humor from the novel translated from the page to the screen, the power of Fuji’s reaction shots, why Toranaga was the perfect role for Hiroyuki Sanada to play, and much more.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

Guests: Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo

Producer: Kai Grady

