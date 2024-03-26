Bruins Check-In With Conor Ryan. Plus, Jerod Mayo Speaks to the Media.



Brian discusses Pats head coach Jerod Mayo’s comments at the NFL’s annual meetings on Monday and what to make of Mayo’s eyebrow-raising approach to the media, as well as how his words have stacked up with the teams’ actions up to this point (0:30). Then, Brian chats with The Boston Globe’s Conor Ryan about the Bruins as they gear up for the playoffs, which goalie has the inside lane to start during the postseason, the Bruins’ defensive pairings, another stellar season from David Pastrnak, and more (24:20). Brian and Jamie end with a discussion concerning this Bruins season compared to their historic last season, then talk about Mayo and the Pats (58:45).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Conor Ryan

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

