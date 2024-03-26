Daily Wire’s Diversity Hire, Rap Beef, and Freaking Out Over Freaknik

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay start the episode with a playbook update (09:49) and discuss Candace Owens and her online presence (11:37). Then, Justin Sylvester comes by to give insight on interracial relationships within the Black and LGBTQ communities. They are then joined by P. Frank Williams to talk about his documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told and the internet’s reactions to revelations of the project (57:55) before they end the show with a talk about rap’s “newest” beef (1:46:03).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: P. Frank Williams and Justin Sylvester
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
