Mock Madness and the Swivel Hip-Drop Tackle Rule

The guys hand out some awards to NFL draft prospects based on March Madness story lines

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
The guys start by comparing top NFL draft prospects to story lines from this year’s March Madness tournament, including overrated first-round stars, the Kentucky Award, the Jack Gohlke Award, and much more (2:10). Later, they react to a couple of significant NFL rule changes for next season (42:44). “You guys want to do some emails?” (62:16)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

