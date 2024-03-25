Mock Madness and the Swivel Hip-Drop Tackle Rule

LIVE SHOW in Detroit on April 24: Click below for tickets!
The guys start by comparing top NFL draft prospects to story lines from this year’s March Madness tournament, including overrated first-round stars, the Kentucky Award, the Jack Gohlke Award, and much more (2:10). Later, they react to a couple of significant NFL rule changes for next season (42:44). “You guys want to do some emails?” (62:16)
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady
