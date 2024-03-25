The NFL Officially Bans the Hip-Drop Tackle. Plus, the Most Valuable Positions in the NFL.

The NFL has officially banned the “hip-drop tackle” after a vote at this week’s owners meetings. Are the lines too blurred for determining what a hip-drop tackle is, and will this make it harder for officials to call during the game? Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz discuss that and go through which positions are the most valuable in the NFL. Is a shutdown cornerback more valuable than an elite defensive tackle?
Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Social: Eduardo Ocampo and Kiera Givens
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
