‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Dueling Trailer Breakdown: The Green Trailer and the Black Trailer

And later, Mal and Jo take to the skies of speculation to see what they can predict about the new season using their knowledge of the book

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
It’s time, once again, to rally the realm with Mal and Jo as they return to give you their deep dive on the two dueling trailers for the new season of House of the Dragon! They begin with the “Team Green” trailer and discuss what the schemes of Alicent Hightower, Otto Hightower, Criston Cole, and more will be (07:15). Then, they move to the “Team Black” trailer to glean what they can from Rhaenyra, Daemon, and others (68:16). Finally, they take to the skies of speculation to see what they can predict using their knowledge of the book (1:43:30).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

