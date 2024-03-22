Mets Sign J.D. Martinez, Mike Williams to the Jets, and Jorge Posada Looks Back at the ‘90s Yankees

(1:37) — METS: The Mets sign DH J.D. Martinez to a one-year deal to bolster their lineup.
(6:53) — JETS: The Jets sign WR Mike Williams and give their wide receivers room a much-needed boost.
(9:35) — KNICKS: The Knicks lose to the Nuggets on Thursday and head back to New York to face the Nets on Saturday.
(11:48) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps day one of the Round of 64.
(19:08) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.
(27:40) — JORGE POSADA: Former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada joins the show to discuss the 1990s Yankees’ run, Joe Torre, and why he expects a breakout season from Gleyber Torres.
