Mets Sign J.D. Martinez, Mike Williams to the Jets, and Jorge Posada Looks Back at the ‘90s Yankees

Plus, JJ recaps day one of the Round of 64 in the Men’s NCAA Tournament

By John Jastremski
Division Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


(1:37) — METS: The Mets sign DH J.D. Martinez to a one-year deal to bolster their lineup.
(6:53) — JETS: The Jets sign WR Mike Williams and give their wide receivers room a much-needed boost.
(9:35) — KNICKS: The Knicks lose to the Nuggets on Thursday and head back to New York to face the Nets on Saturday.
(11:48) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps day one of the Round of 64.
(19:08) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.
(27:40) — JORGE POSADA: Former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada joins the show to discuss the 1990s Yankees’ run, Joe Torre, and why he expects a breakout season from Gleyber Torres.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jorge Posada
Producer: Stefan Anderson

