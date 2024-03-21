 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conor McGregor’s Comeback (Finally) Nears, but Are His UFC Days Numbered? Plus, UFC Settles Class-Action Lawsuit.

And later, talk of José Aldo’s return, UFC 301’s main event, and the Ian Machado Garry–Colby Covington feud gets weird

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
A LOT has happened in MMA the last week. And on today’s episode, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll get into all of it! The guys get into the underwhelming results of the UFC’s class-action lawsuit and whether this $335 million settlement will lead to any change within the sport. Then, the guys break down Conor McGregor’s media tour, his sudden change in tune this week, the declaration that he’ll return in the summer, what the world would look like if he defeats Michael Chandler, whether he’ll re-sign with the UFC, and more. Plus, José Aldo is back, UFC 301 has a main event, and the Ian Machado Garry–Colby Covington feud is getting odd.

  • Intro (00:00)
  • Immediate reactions to the class-action lawsuit settlement (04:45)
  • Whether we’re confident Conor McGregor will fight on June 29 (18:13)
  • McGregor’s expiring UFC contract, and what he’ll do if he hits free agency (34:42)
  • Poor online reactions to “excuses” from Benoit Saint-Denis, Francis Ngannou, and Marlon Vera (42:55)
  • The UFC 301 main event between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg (51:09)
  • The return of MMA legend José Aldo at UFC 301 (54:43)
  • Ian Machado Garry’s ugly feud with Colby Covington (57:00)
  • Bellator Belfast preview (01:01:30)
  • Whether Rose Namajunas has another title run left (01:08:58)
  • Discord questions (01:14:05)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

