How AI Is Already Transforming Moviemaking

Matt Panousis joins to talk AI in moviemaking. Later, a box office prediction from Belloni about the opening weekend of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.’

By Matthew Belloni
Sony


Matt is joined by Matt Panousis, the COO and cofounder of VFX and AI technology company MARZ, to discuss how AI is currently being implemented in Hollywood. Matt outlines the recent innovations and their impacts on VFX, dubbing, postproduction, digital makeup, and much more. Matt finishes the show with a box office prediction about the opening weekend of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Matt Panousis
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renald

