How AI Is Already Transforming Moviemaking



Matt is joined by Matt Panousis, the COO and cofounder of VFX and AI technology company MARZ, to discuss how AI is currently being implemented in Hollywood. Matt outlines the recent innovations and their impacts on VFX, dubbing, postproduction, digital makeup, and much more. Matt finishes the show with a box office prediction about the opening weekend of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Matt Panousis

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renald

