The ‘Acolyte’ Trailer Breakdown and the ‘Three-Body Problem’ Book Club

Zach Kram joins Mal and Jo to talk about everything that might come in the new TV adaptation, ‘3 Body Problem’

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Zach Kram
Disney+


It’s time for a jam-packed episode of House of R! Mal and Jo break down the electrifying trailer for the new Star Wars show, The Acolyte (06:12). Then they dive into their first episode of House of Reads as they enter da book club and talk about The Three-Body Problem (41:53). Later they bring on Zach Kram to discuss all of the spoiler-filled goodness that might come in the new TV adaptation (63:27).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Zach Kram
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

