The ‘Acolyte’ Trailer Breakdown and the ‘Three-Body Problem’ Book Club

It’s time for a jam-packed episode of House of R! Mal and Jo break down the electrifying trailer for the new Star Wars show, The Acolyte (06:12). Then they dive into their first episode of House of Reads as they enter da book club and talk about The Three-Body Problem (41:53). Later they bring on Zach Kram to discuss all of the spoiler-filled goodness that might come in the new TV adaptation (63:27).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Zach Kram
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
