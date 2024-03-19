 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Shogun’ Episode 5 Recap

Plus, a brief look ahead at what a certain someone’s menacing arrival could mean for the back half of the season

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Hulu


Jo and Rob return to break down the fifth episode of Shogun. They discuss the multiple meanings behind the episode’s title, “Broken to the Fist,” the implications of Buntaro’s return, and Toranaga’s schemes within schemes. Along the way, they talk about Moeka Hoshi’s nuanced performance as Fuji and how Yabushige got played. Later, they briefly look ahead at what Lady Ochiba’s menacing arrival could mean for the back half of the season.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

