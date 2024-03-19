 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reckless “Behavior,” Mental Health, and the Kate Middleton Conspiracy

Van and Rachel also discuss the latest ruling in Texas regarding age verification

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay recap and give their impressions on the Kate Middleton conspiracy (06:07) before discussing former president Donald Trump’s comments on the possibility of losing the upcoming election (18:18). Then, they talk about mental health and Bill Maher’s segment discussing mental health in America (43:36). Lastly, they talk about the latest ruling in Texas that made sites like Pornhub react with a ban (1:11:02 ).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

Six Nations Wrap and Team of the Tournament With Dan Biggar

After a hell of a grand finale in the Six Nations, the lads sum up the final round of action with Ireland claiming back-to-back championships

By The Rugby Pod

Exploring the Thunder’s Chemistry, Playoff Prospects, and Tournament Anticipation

The guys also react to Kyrie Irving’s game-winner over the weekend before taking a hard look at the Suns after they lost to the Giannis-less Bucks

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Full 2024 Bracket Breakdown

The guys break down the men’s teams in the East, the South, the West, and the Midwest, and pick their national title winners

By John Jastremski

24 Question Party People: Blu DeTiger

Blu DeTiger comes by the show to talk about her new album, ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’

By Yasi Salek

Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?

Derek shares his thoughts on the question of the moment in tech and tech politics: whether TikTok should be banned in the United States

By Derek Thompson

The 1977 Movie Draft

Some iconic directors had things to say in ’77

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins