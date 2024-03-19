Reckless “Behavior,” Mental Health, and the Kate Middleton Conspiracy

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay recap and give their impressions on the Kate Middleton conspiracy (06:07) before discussing former president Donald Trump’s comments on the possibility of losing the upcoming election (18:18). Then, they talk about mental health and Bill Maher’s segment discussing mental health in America (43:36). Lastly, they talk about the latest ruling in Texas that made sites like Pornhub react with a ban (1:11:02 ).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
